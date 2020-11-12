Watford, Smart On Media All-SEC Preseason Squads

AUBURN, ALABAMA – FEBRUARY 08: Darius Days #0 of the LSU Tigers reacts after fouling out of the game against the Auburn Tigers with Trendon Watford #2 and Javonte Smart #1 at Auburn Arena on February 08, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford and junior guard Javonte Smart were selected on the media preseason All-SEC team announced by the league office on Thursday.

LSU as a team was picked third in the overall league selections by a panel of both SEC and national media members.

Watford is among the first-team selections that included Florida junior forward Keyontae Johnson, Alabama’s John Petty Jr., Kentucky’s Brandon Boston Jr and Tennessee’s John Fulkerson. Johnson was selected as the preseason league POY selection with Watford among the players receiving media votes for that honor.

Smart was one of the six selections for the second team preseason All-SEC.

Watford as a freshman started 30-of-31 games last season, averaging 31.5 minutes per game. He is the Tigers’ best returning scorer at 13.6 points per game and the team’s leading rebounder a year ago at 7.2 boards a game. Watford shot 48.9 percent from the floor overall with 18 three-point field goals.

Smart also started 30-of-31 games a year ago, averaging 34.2 minutes a game with a 12.5 points per game averaged. The Baton Rouge native posted a 3.5 rebounds per game mark and has 129 assists in the course of the season.

Points for the team ranking was compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Tennessee was selected first with Kentucky in second ahead of LSU.

The 2020-21 campaign is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25, when LSU takes part in the Golden Window Classic at Lincoln, Nebraska/ LSU will play games there on Nov. 25, 26 and 28 with LSU’s first home game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center set for Dec. 6 against Louisiana Tech. Game times and attendance setup for those games will be announced in the days ahead.

SEC MEDIA PANEL SELECTIONS

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky

Trendon Watford – LSU

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Dru Smith – Missouri

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

Yves Pons – Tennessee

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

SEC Player of the Year

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Preseason Media Poll

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. Texas A&M

12. Mississippi State

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)