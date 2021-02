BATON ROUGE – The No. 5/5 LSU softball team opens the 2021 regular season on this weekend, hosting the annual Tiger Classic Feb. 11-14. The Tigers welcome in McNeese St., Central Arkansas, Duke and Kansas.

The Tigers, under 10th-year head coach Beth Torina, return 21 student-athletes from the 2020 squad and welcome in eight newcomers. The Tigers finished the shortened 2020 season with a 21-3 record.

The Tigers return NFCA All-American Shelbi Sunseri and All-SEC performer Aliyah Andrews. The two were named to the Preseason All-SEC team and Andrews earned a spot on the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List last week. Ali Kilponen and Shelby Wickersham also earned a spot on the Preseason All-SEC team. Wickersham had the second-best ERA in the nation last season at 0.40.

All five of LSU's games this weekend will be streamed online through SEC Network+ and WatchESPN with Hall of Famers Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call. Live stats for each game will be available here.