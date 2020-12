BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women's basketball team will get the home portion of the 2020-21 season tipped off on Friday, December 4 at 6 p.m. CT against UCF in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It is the first game of a two-game homestand sandwiched around Finals Week at LSU.

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell calling the game. Fans can watch SECN+ on the internet at ESPN.com/watch or on the ESPN app. A link to the game is available on LSUsports.net.