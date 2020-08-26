Two traits star college QBs need in order to find NFL success

KTVE - myarklamiss.com
by: Brian Holland
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the third quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
QB consultant Jordan Palmer discusses the two traits that he believes are the key to transitioning success from college football to the NFL.
–Video via NBC Sports–