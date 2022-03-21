BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Louisiana Tech baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to the forecast of very severe weather in the Baton Rouge area.

The schools will work to schedule a make-up date for the game later this season.

LSU’s next game will be on Friday in Gainesville, Fla., as the Tigers face the Florida Gators in a three-game SEC series. All three games may be heard live on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Game 1 of the LSU-Florida series will start at 6 p.m. CT Friday, and it will be televised on the SEC Network. Game 2 begins at 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday, and the first pitch for Game 3 is 12 p.m. CT Sunday. The games on Saturday and Sunday may be viewed on SEC Network +.

(Courtesy: LSU Athletics)