Trey Quinn helping his hometown after Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, Louisiana is trying to rebuild after being hit hard by Hurricane Laura. Laura was the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana since 1856, leaving a trail of devastation.

Washington Football Team wide receiver Trey Quinn is asking for help for his hometown. The Lake Charles native has teamed up with The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and 100% of the donations will go towards Hurricane efforts.

Quinn has set a goal of $100,000 and he’s already raised over $10,000.

Quinn is heading into his third season in the NFL. He played college football at both LSU and SMU. He’s the all-time career leader in receiving yards 6,566 in 4 seasons at Barbe High school.

To donate click here

For more on this story, click the video provided.