Top-Ranked LSU Leads All-Louisiana Track & Field Awards

BATON ROUGE – Junior sprinter Terrance Laird and head coach Dennis Shaver were multiple winners as the top ranked LSU Tigers took top honors in the first-ever Louisiana Sports Writers Association Indoor Track and Field awards announced Saturday evening.

The indoor team replaced the normal outdoor team that is announced normally in July. The team, using the outdoor format, is based on top times provided by schools and the national qualifying list along with nominated athletes and coaches by the various schools. Sports information and media relations personnel could not vote for their own athletes.

Laird, a junior from Coatesville, Pennsylvania was the men’s track athlete and newcomer of the year while Shaver was named Coach of the Year on both the men’s and women’s side. JuVaughn Harrison of LSU was the men’s field athlete of the year and Davie Bove the top male freshman.

On the women’s side, LSU’s Tonea Marshall was the women’s track athlete of the year while Lady Tiger Abby O’Donoghue was the top field athlete. Thelma Davies of LSU was freshman of the year while LaTyria Jefferson of Northwestern State and Symone Mason of LSU tied for Newcomer honors.

Laird was the NCAA leader in the 200 meters with a time of 20.43 and won the SEC indoor title at 20.52. Laird never ran a 200-meter time slower than 20.80 in his five races at the distance. He was also the SEC finalist in the 60 meters.

Harrison had the second-best long jump in the NCAA this season with a PR of 26-7.25 and is No. 3 in the NCAA in the high jump with a PR of 7-5.75 and he won the event in the SEC Championships at 7-5.

Bove became the first LSU miler to score at the SEC Championships since 2010. He had the seventh best LSU mile earlier in the year when he recorded his PR of 4:03.97.

On the women’s side, Marshall posted the third fastest 60-meter hurdle time in NCAA history during the year at 7.86 at the Corky Classic. The SEC champion in the 60 hurdles was a finalist for the women’s NCAA Track Athlete of the Year.

LSU’s field athlete winner O’Donoghue posted the second-best high jump clearance in the NCAA with a mark of 6-2.25 which was also a Tiger school record. The junior won five high jump event titles this season.

Davies was the only female freshman in the NCAA to qualify for the 60 meters and the 200 meters at the NCAA Championships. She had the fastest freshman time in America at 200 meters with 22.80, fifth overall in the NCAA.

Mason of LSU, who transferred in after two years at Miami, ran the third fastest time in LSU history to take third at the SEC Championship in the 200-meter dash and was part of the third place SEC team in the 4×400 relay.

Shaver’s men and women were both ranked No. 1 in the nation heading into the NCAA Championships (which was where state track qualifiers were when the season was ended prematurely). Shaver had nine athletes ranked inside the top five of the NCAAs heading into the national meet. Shaver was also named the USTFCCCA Women’s National Coach of the Year.

LSWA Indoor Track and Field Award Winners

MEN

Track Athlete – Terrance Laird , LSU

Field Athlete – JuVaughn Harrison , LSU

Freshman – Davie Bove, LSU

Newcomer – Terrance Laird , LSU

Coach – Dennis Shaver , LSU

WOMEN

Track Athlete – Tonea Marshall , LSU

Field Athlete – Abby O’Donoghue , LSU

Freshman – Thelma Davies , LSU

Newcomer (tie) – LaTyria Jefferson, Northwestern State; Symone Mason , LSU

Coach – Dennis Shaver , LSU

ALL-LOUISIANA BEST TIMES (SUBMITTED FROM NATIONAL LIST AND STATE SCHOOLS)

60 Meters (Men)

Hislop, Akanni/SR/LSU/6.65/SEC Indoor Championships/Feb 28, 2020

Laird, Terrance/ JR/LSU/ 6.66/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Peebles, Dylan/SR/LSU/6.68/Corky Classic/Jan 17, 2020

60 Meters (Women)

Davies, Thelma/FR/LSU/7.23/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Mason, Symone/JR/LSU/7.26/Corky Classic/Jan 17, 2020

Marshall, Tonea /SR/LSU/7.33/SEC Indoor Championships/Feb 28, 2020

200 Meters (Men)

Laird, Terrance/JR/3/LSU/20.43/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Peebles, Dylan/SR/LSU/20.74/SEC Indoor Championships/Feb 28, 2020

Hislop, Akanni/SR/LSU/20.76/SEC Indoor Championships/Feb 28, 2020

200 Meters (Women)

Mason, Symone /JR/LSU/22.76/SEC Indoor Championships/Feb 28, 2020

Davies, Thelma/FR/LSU/22.80/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Jackson, Natashia/SR/Northwestern St./ 23.50/Southland Championships/Mar 1, 2020

400 Meters (Men)

Terry, Tyler/SR/ LSU/46.01/SEC Championships/Feb 28, 2020

Sawyer, Johnathon/SR/SE Louisiana/46.23/Southland Championships/Mar 1, 2020

Benson II, James/SO/SE Louisiana/46.34/Texas A&M Invitational/Feb 22, 2020

400 Meters (Women)

Anning, Amber/ FR/LSU/52.22/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Jackson, Natashia/SR/Northwestern State/53.25/SLC Championships/March 2, 2020

Oviosun, Kiya/SO/LSU/54.41/Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Invitational/Jan 24, 2020

800 Meters (Men)

Hawkins, Eric/JR/UL-Monroe/1:52.04/Sun Belt Championships/Feb 24, 2020

McBride, Parker/SO/SE Louisiana/1:52.43/Boston University Invite/Feb 1, 2020

Wright, Slavoski/SO/Northwestern State/1:54.22/Ted Nelson Invitational/Jan. 17, 2020

800 Meters (Women)

McDonald, Katy-Ann/SO/LSU/2:04.59/Iowa State Classic/Feb 14, 2020

Coleman, Emoni/FR/UL-Lafayette/2:13.45/Samford Bulldog Invite/Feb. 14, 2020

Carroll, Hannah/FR/LSU/2:13.65/Tyson Invitational/Feb. 14, 2020

Mile (Men)

Bove/Davis/FR/LSU/4:03.97/David Hemery Valentine Invitational/Feb. 14, 2020

O’ Callaghan, Grant/JR/SE Louisiana/4:11.03/Samford Bulldog Open/Feb 14, 2020

Crort, Joey/SO/McNeese/4:14.56/Meyo Invitational/Feb. 8, 2020

Mile (Women)

Stamey, Alicia/JR/LSU/4:54.94/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Funderburk, Sara/JR/LSU/4:55.47/LSU Twilight/Feb 21, 2020

Kleschukova, Alina/JR/UNO/5:00.26/McNeese Indoor II/Jan. 31, 2020

3000 Meters (Men)

O’ Callaghan, Grant/JR/SE Louisiana/8:23.27/Boston University Invite/Feb 1, 2020

Croft, Joey/SO/McNeese State/8:23.32/McNeese Indoor II/Jan 31, 2020

Coston, Eric/JR/LSU/8:24.45/Razorback Invitational/Jan 31, 2020

3000 Meters (Women)

Palin, Julia/SO/LSU/9:46.99/Razorback Invitational/Jan 31, 2020

Kleshchukova, Arina/JR/New Orleans/9:51.67/Samford Bulldog Invite/Feb 14, 2020

Daigle, Sophia/JR/SE Louisiana/10:03.15/Southland Championships/March 1, 2020

5000 Meters (Men)

Cheplak, Gideon/SO/McNeese State/14:32.76/Southland Conference Championships/Mar 1, 2020

Barrera – Lopez, Miguel/JR/McNeese State/14:40.42/Southland Conference Championships/Mar 1, 2020

O’ Callaghan, Grant/JR/SE Louisiana/14:43.61/Southland Conference Championships/Mar 1, 2020

5000 Meters (Women)

Kleshchukova, Arina/JR/New Orleans/16:56.92/Southland Conference Championships/Mar 1, 2020

Andres, Bonnie/FR/McNeese State/17:04.96/Meyo Invitational/Feb 7, 2020

Daigle, Sophie/JR/SE Louisiana/17:14.07/Southland Conference Championships/Mar 1, 2020

60 Hurdles (Men)

Edwards Jr., Eric/SO/LSU/7.61/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Thomas, Damion/JR/LSU/7.68/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Price, Arthur/SR/LSU/7.81/Razorback Invitational/Jan 31, 2020

60 Hurdles (Women)

Marshall, Tonea /SR/LSU/7.88/Corky Classic/Jan 17, 2020

Armstrong, Alia/FR/LSU/7.95/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Humphrey, Brittley/SR/LSU/8.09/SEC Championships/Feb 28, 2020

4 x 400 Relay (Men)

LSU/3:06.24/Peebles, Laird, Camel, Terry/SEC Indoor Championships/Feb 28, 2020

SE Louisiana/3:07.67/Ruffin, Benson II, Storr, Sawyer/Carolina Challenge/Jan 31, 2020

Northwestern St./3:12.60/Blake, Harrison, Wright, Charles/Texas A&M Invitational/Feb 22, 2020

4 x 400 Relay (Women)

LSU/3:31.23/Mason, Oviosun, Humphrey, Anning/SEC Indoor Championships/Feb 28, 2020

Tulane/3:42.43/Harewood, Loyd, Jones, Robinson/AAC Indoor Championships/Feb. 29, 2020

McNeese State/3:46.20/Jedkins, Pierson, Washington, Anthony/SLC Championships/March 1, 2020

Distance Medley Relay (Men)

LSU/9:46.35/Bove, Camel, Bleichner, Coston/SEC Indoor Championships/Feb 28, 2020

SE Louisiana/10:00.42/Foster, Coleman, Cordero, O’ Callaghan/SLC Championships/Mar 1, 2020

McNeese State/10:02.06/Gilliam, Banks, Horgan, Croft/SLC Championships/Mar 1, 2020

Distance Medley Relay (Women)

LSU/11:57.66/Funderburk, Oviosun, Carroll, Stamey/SEC Championships/Feb 28, 2020

SE Louisiana/12:13.28/Stuntz, Patterson, Hutcheson, Daigle/SLC Championships/Mar 1, 2020

Southern/12:29.23/Griffin, Miles, Price, Minor/SWAC Championships/Feb 20, 2020

High Jump (Men)

Harrison, JuVaughn/JR/LSU/7′ 5.75″/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Stevic, Slavko/FR/SE Louisiana/7′ 0.5″/LSU Twilight/Feb 21, 2020

Theyard, Rylan/SO/UL-Lafayette/6′ 10.75″/Samford Bulldog Invite/Feb 14, 2020

High Jump (Women)

O’Donoghue, Abigail/JR/LSU/6′ 2.25″/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Bayak, Nyagoa/FR/LSU/5′ 11.5″/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Jefferson, LaTyria/SR/Northwestern St./5′ 10.5″/Ted Nelson Invitational/Jan 17, 2020

Pole Vault (Men)

Klotz, Riccardo/SO/SE Louisiana/16′ 10.75″/LSU Purple Tiger/Jan 10, 2020

Reed, Cameron/SO/LSU/16′ 10.75″/LSU Purple Tiger/Jan 10, 2020

Mixon, Chandler/JR/UL-Lafayette/16′ 9.25″/Sun Belt Championships/Feb 24, 2020

Pole Vault (Women)

Gunnarsson, Lisa/JR/LSU/14′ 7.5″/SEC Indoor Championships/Feb 28, 2020

Broussard, Annemarie/SO/Northwestern St./13′ 9.25″/Houston G5-Super 22/Jan 31, 2020

Modic, Nastja/SO/Tulane/13′ 6.5″/American Indoor Championships/Feb 28, 2020

Long Jump (Men)

Harrison, JuVaughn/JR/LSU/26′ 7.25″/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Grey, Rayvon/SR/LSU/26′ 6.5/Razorback Invitational/Jan 31, 2020

Harper, Denzel/SR/Louisiana Tech/25′ 8″/Houston G5-Super 22/Jan 31, 2020

Long Jump (Women)

Steels, Jasmyn/SR/Northwestern State/21-2/Houston G-5 Super 22/Jan. 31, 2020

Abire, Mercy/SR/LSU/21′ 1.5″/Corky Classic/Jan 17, 2020

Scott-Kilgo, Jasmine/SO/UL-Monroe/20′ 0.5″/Houston G5-Super 22/Jan 31, 2020

Triple Jump (Men)

Miller, Christian/SR/LSU/51′ 9″/Razorback Invitational/Jan 31, 2020

Thompson, Quindarrius/SR/Northwestern St./51′ 3″/Houston G5-Super 22 Invitational/Jan 31, 2020

Joseph, John/SO/UL-Lafayette/49′ 8.25″/Sun Belt Championships/Feb 24, 2020

Triple Jump (Women)

Clarke, Lauren/SO/Northwestern St./42′ 11.75″/Texas A&M Invitational/Feb 22, 2020

Abire, Mercy/SR/LSU/42′ 8″/Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Collegiate/Jan 24, 2020

Malej, Trina/SO/Tulane/42′ 6″/Texas Tech Shootout/Feb 14, 2020

Shot Put (Men)

Singuineau, Shaquillle/SR/UL-Lafayette/54′ 1.25″/Houston G5-Super 22/ Jan 31, 2020

Arevalo, Marco/SO/Northwestern St./53′ 10.5″/Tyson Invitational/Feb 14, 2020

Fitzgerald, Tim/SO/Louisiana Tech/50′ 5.5″/J.D. Martin Invitational/Feb 8, 2020

Shot Put (Women)

Davis, Ashley/SR/SE Louisiana/51′ 2.75″/Samford Bulldog Open/Feb 14, 2020

Arvie, Alanna/SR/McNeese State/50′ 9.5″/Samford Bulldog Invite/Feb 14, 2020

Hart, Amber/JR/LSU/49′ 11″/SEC Indoor Championships/Feb 28, 2020

Weight Throw (Men)

Norris, Jake/JR/LSU/70′ 8″/LSU Twilight/Feb 21, 2020

Williams, Dominique/JR/UL-Lafayette/70′ 0.25″/Sun Belt Championships /Feb 24, 2020

Moore, Maurice/JR/Louisiana Tech/61′ 8.5″/Conference USA Championships/Feb 22, 2020

Weight Throw (Women)

Arvie, Alnna/SR/McNeese/68′ 1.5″/SLC Championships/March 2, 2020

Sam, Brianna/JR/UL-Monroe/66′ 6.5″/Sun Belt Championships/Feb 24, 2020

Robbins, Emma/FR/LSU/61′ 11.75″/LSU Purple Tiger/Jan 10, 2020

Pentathlon (Women)

Schubert, Rebekka/SO/UL-Monroe/3516/Sun Belt Championships/Feb 24, 2020

Murray, Johannon/FR/Louisiana Tech/3354/Conference USA Championships/Feb 22, 2020

Leleux, Reagann/SO/UL-Lafayette/3242/Sun Belt Indoor Championships/Feb 24, 2020

Heptathlon (Men)

Mixon, Chandler/JR/UL-Lafayette/5307/ Sun Belt Indoor Championships/Feb 24, 2020

Klotz, Riccardo/SO/SE Louisiana/5270/SLC Championships/Mar 1, 2020

Donna, Brian/SR/SE Louisiana/5192/SLC Championships/Mar 1, 2020

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)