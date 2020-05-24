TJ Finley Hungry for his Opportunity at LSU

BATON ROUGE – True Freshman Quarterback TJ Finley has used his free time to sharpen his quarterback skills with the help of James Washington and QB Mechanix.

After the NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports back in March, Finley has gone to work. Dropping 22 pounds and honing his skills, primarily focusing on his footwork.

“I’m just using this time as a time period to get better personally and individually because when the summer kicks off I just want to show the team and everybody and all the coaches how hard I’ve been working in this Corona time.” said Finley.

