BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Wide Receiver Jack Bech looks back on his freshman season as a Tiger.

Wide receiver Jack Bech’s standout freshman year is something he’ll always remember when he looks back at his time as a Tiger, but it’s the relationships he’s built with his former teammates that he cherishes the most.

“It was the experience of a lifetime, something I’ll never forget about and always be grateful for,” said Bech. “All the friendships and bonds, because it doesn’t matter if I’m leaving. Like those guys are going to be my friends for life, my boys for life.”

The TCU commit heads to Fort Worth, TX soon. The decision to leave Baton Rouge wasn’t an easy one for the Louisiana native.

“It wasn’t like one day I woke up and was like, oh, yeah.’ I just felt like it was an accumulation of things and in order to be the person I want to be, in the place I want to go, I have to leave,” said Bech.

Once Head Coach Brian Kelly and his staff came to Baton Rouge in the Spring of 2022, naturally, the offensive scheme changed.

Bech began to reconsider what might be best for him and his future. Something he was searching for in his transferring process was an offense that likes to spread.

“I was looking for an offense that throws the ball,” said Bech. “Going into an air raid offense isn’t a bad idea.”

“I love the coaches over there. From the moment I stepped on campus, to the moment I stepped off, I just felt like they had my best interests at heart. It wasn’t about what I can do for them. It was about what they could do for me,” said Bech.

It’s too far from Lafayette, where his family resides. Most of them graduated from LSU.

His parents are Martin and Michelle Bech, both graduates of LSU.

His uncles Brett and Blain – both played football at LSU and his aunt Brenna Bech was on LSU’s first soccer team, but this move for Jack is about the bigger picture.

“I got this ball out and did my thing last year. My main goal has been to play LSU, but it’s also been to make it to the NFL,” Bech stated. “I think whenever I told my parents that my chances of doing that are going to be better somewhere else, they were completely and totally supportive.”