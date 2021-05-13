Tigers Meet Alabama in Final SEC Home Series

Alabama Crimson Tide (28-17, 11-12) at LSU Fighting Tigers (30-18, 9-15)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, May 14 @ 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

• Saturday, May 15 @ 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

• Sunday, May 16 @ 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• Saturday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network

• All 3 games will be streamed SEC Network +, accessible at Watch ESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app

SPECIAL EVENTS

• LSU’s 1961 SEC Championship baseball team is celebrating its 60th reunion at Saturday’s game

• LSU’s eight 2021 senior players will be honored prior to Sunday’s game at approximately 1:40 p.m. CT

• Alex Box Stadium will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site beginning 90 minutes prior to each game this weekend

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 20 NCAA RPI

Alabama – No. 29 NCAA RPI

SERIES RECORD VS. ALABAMA

Alabama leads the all-time series with LSU,198-174-3, and the first meeting between the squads occurred in 1906. During LSU coach Paul Mainieri ‘s tenure (2007-21), LSU has won 11 of the 13 SEC regular-season series versus the Tide, including a 2-1 series victory in 2019 in Tuscaloosa. Alabama’s series victories since 2007 came in 2011 at Tuscaloosa and in 2016 in Baton Rouge. LSU has a 32-11 mark in games played vs. Alabama during Mainieri’s tenure (27-11 in regular-season games, 5-0 in the SEC Tournament).

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – Jr. RH Landon Marceaux (5-4, 2.33 ERA, 73.1 IP, 15 BB, 91 SO)

UA – Jr. RH Tyler Ras (6-2, 5.68 ERA, 63.1 IP, 16 BB, 42 SO)

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH AJ Labas (3-1, 4.52 ERA, 69.2 IP, 13 BB, 64 SO)

UA – Jr. RH Dylan Smith (1-6, 3.57 ERA, 70.2 IP, 17 BB, 93 SO)

Game 3

LSU – TBA

UA – TBA

QUOTING PAUL MAINIERI

“Alabama has a really solid team; (head coach) Brad Bohannon is a very good young coach, and he’s improved their program each year by going out and getting very talented players. I told our team that I feel like we’re going to finish this season strong; it’s been a grind the whole year and we’ve lost some tough games. We are where we are, and I think we can still make a strong push to the finish line. This weekend will be very important in making that happen, and I hope our fans will come out and support our team in a big way. There’s no holding back anything, this is postseason baseball as far as I’m concerned. We’ve got to do whatever it takes to win this weekend.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

LSU is No. 20 in the most recent official NCAA RPI rankings, and the Tigers are ranked No. 2 nationally in strength of schedule … LSU has won five of its past six games, including a 16-8 win Tuesday night over No. 24 RPI Louisiana Tech … LSU is No. 8 in the nation in home runs this season with 67 … LSU is seeking its first SEC series win at home this season; the Tigers’ previous home series have come against No. 2 Mississippi State, No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 5 South Carolina and No. 1 Arkansas … LSU has road series victories this season over Kentucky, No. 9 Ole Miss and Auburn.

Tre’ Morgan

First baseman Tre’ Morgan was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday … in LSU’s series win last weekend at Auburn, Morgan hit .538 (7-for-13) with one triple, one homer, three RBI, four runs, one stolen base and a .571 on-base percentage … his two-out, two-run triple in the top of the eighth inning last Thursday night at Auburn extended LSU’s lead from 5-3 to 7-3 in an eventual 8-3 win … Morgan followed his performance at Auburn with a four-hit effort on Tuesday night versus Louisiana Tech, raising his cumulative average to a team-high .375 … Morgan is hitting .538 (14-for-26) in LSU’s last six games with one double, one triple, one homer, five RBI, 10 runs and three stolen bases.

Ma’Khail Hilliard

Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard turned in an exceptional outing at Auburn last Saturday, limiting its hitters to one run on four hits in 7.1 innings with no walks and six strikeouts … Hilliard retired 17 of the first 18 batters he faced, and he allowed just one baserunner through the first 5.2 innings of the game; Auburn’s only baserunner in that span reached on a solo homer in the third inning … in his two SEC starts over the past two weekends versus Arkansas and Auburn, Hilliard has a 1.46 ERA in 12.1 innings with two runs on six hits, three walks and nine strikeouts.

Landon Marceaux

Junior right-hander Landon Marceaux recorded his second-highest number of strikeouts this season (11) last Thursday to post a win at Auburn … Marceaux limited Auburn to three runs on seven hits in 6.1 innings with two walks and 11 Ks … he fired 104 pitches in the outing, 66 for strikes … Marceaux is 5-4 this season with a 2.33 ERA in and 91 strikeouts in 73.1 innings … opponents are batting just .204 against Marceaux.

Hitting Leaders

Second baseman Drew Bianco is batting .333 (5-for-15) in LSU’s last six games with one homer, four RBI, seven runs and two steals … leftfielder Gavin Dugas has one double, seven RBI and six runs scored in the Tigers’ last six games; he was 3-for-9 at the plate with two runs scored last weekend at Auburn, and he posted a .500 on-base percentage in the series … rightfielder Dylan Crews is batting .320 (8-for-25) in the past six games with two doubles, one homer, six RBI and seven runs scored … designated hitter Cade Beloso has three doubles, three RBI and five runs scored in his last five games … third baseman Cade Doughty has one triple, one homer, six RBI and five runs in LSU’s last six games.

ABOUT THE CRIMSON TIDE

• Alabama is No. 11 in the SEC in team batting average (.273), and the Crimson Tide has slugged 56 home runs and collected 28 steals in 36 attempts … the Alabama pitching staff is No. 9 in the league in team ERA (4.45), and the Tide staff averages 9.29 strikeouts per nine innings.

• Sophomore infielder Zane Denton leads Alabama in hitting with a .331 average, and he has nine doubles, eight homers, 34 RBI and 34 runs … sophomore utility player Peyton Wilson is hitting .313 with 11 doubles, one triple, nine homers, 29 RBI and 42 runs … junior catcher Sam Praytor has nine doubles and team-highs of 12 homers and 41 RBI … sophomore outfielder Owen Diodati is second on the club with 11 homers and 37 RBI.

• Alabama’s closer, junior right-hander Chase Lee, is 6-0 with a 1.33 ERA and six saves in 16 appearances … he has recorded 39 strikeouts in 27 innings.

