Tigers fans rejoice after Burrow takes the Heisman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (12/15/19) LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow became the second LSU football player to take home the Heisman Sat. 14, but LSU fans said they weren’t surprised by the win.

Burrow went up against Jalen Hurts and Justin fields for the Heisman win. But as most tiger fans expected he walked away on top.

Windy Simpson, a Walker native, and avid Tiger fan said Burrow was the catalyst the team needed to move forward.

“He makes everything happen. He’s the best player. He already won the maxwell award which is the best player in college football,” Simpson said. “I think that pretty much sums it up.”

But even if Burrow weren’t victorious tonight, fans said that wouldn’t matter. The love they have for the Ohio born LSU star is greater than any honor measured in certificates or trophies.

Lisa Jarreau, another LSU fan, said Burrow became a part of Louisiana’s history.

“We adopted Joe. To us he’s a hero,” Jarreau said.

