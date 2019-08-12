Tigers Add Lefty Pitcher to 2020 Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (8/12/19) LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri announced on Friday that the Tigers have added left-handed pitcher Brandon Kaminer to the 2020 roster.

Kaminer is a 6-2, 185-pound southpaw from Wallace Community College in Dothan, Ala. He will enroll at LSU this month and have two years of eligibility remaining.

LSU now has three left-handed pitchers on its roster for the upcoming 2020 season – Kaminer, true freshman Jacob Hasty and redshirt freshman Easton McMurray.

“Brandon is a nice addition to our pitching staff,” Mainieri said. “Obviously, we have been in great need of left-handed pitching, and he will add to our staff in this critical way. He is a strike thrower with an advanced feel for his change-up and slider. Combined with a mid to upper 80s fastball that is capable of getting into the low 90s, we are of the belief that Brandon can contribute quickly to our pitching staff.

“He has been verbally committed to LSU for some time but we had to wait for him to complete his summer classes to graduate from the junior college before we could announce his signing.”

Kaminer, a product of Coral Springs, Fla., recorded an 8-2 mark last season at Wallace CC with 64 strikeouts in 60 innings. He was a two-time All-Broward County selection at Stoneman Douglas High School, where he posted a 22-0 career mark.

As a high school senior, he was 10-0 with one save and a 1.30 ERA, earning 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-America recognition.

