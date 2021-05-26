T&F Prepped For NCAA East Preliminaries

Baton Rouge, La. – The NCAA East Preliminaries get underway for the No. 1 ranked LSU track and field program on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Hodges Stadium. The meet is being hosted by the University of North Florida. The competition schedule will have the men competing Wednesday and Friday, while the women will be in action on Thursday and Saturday.

Meet Schedule (PDF) | Live Results | Competition Guide (PDF)

LSU has 46 athletes (25 women, 21 men) in Florida representing the Purple and Gold. Start lists can be viewed at the ‘live results’ link above. In order to advance to the NCAA Championships from the preliminary meet, an athlete must finish inside the top 12 of her or his respective event. The meet will be streamed each day at the University of North Florida’s athletic website; links to those streams can be viewed below.

Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday

LSU has six athletes set to compete in two individual events. Terrance Laird (100m, 200m), JuVaughn Harrison (high jump, long jump), Symone Mason (100m, 200m), Brittley Humphrey (100m hurdles, 400m hurdles), Milan Young (100m hurdles, 400m hurdles), and Serena Bolden (long jump, triple jump) will all be double dipping this week. Laird and Mason will also run on LSU’s 4×100 meter relay squads, and the duo of Humphrey and Young are candidates for LSU’s 4×400 meter relay.

How To Advance

The country is split up into two regions – the East and the West – and if an athlete is ranked in the top 48 of their respective event in their region, they earn the right to compete at the regional meet; each discipline has a total of 96 competitors attempting to advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Twelve out of the 48 from the East and 12 out of the 48 from the West will advance to the final site where the national champion in each event will be decided. In the relays, 24 squads from each region will be fighting for the top 12 regional spots as well with hopes of advancing to the national meet. A total of 24 athletes in each discipline will qualify for the NCAA Championships in June.

NCAA East Preliminary Rankings

LSU Men

Terrance Laird – 100 Meter Dash – 9.80 – No. 1

Akanni Hislop – 100 Meter Dash – 10.32 – No. 32

Dorian Camel – 100 Meter Dash – 10.40 – No. 46

Terrance Laird – 200 Meter Dash – 19.81 – No. 1

Charles Lewis – 200 Meter Dash – 20.71 – No. 25

Dylan Peebles – 200 Meter Dash – 20.75 – No. 28

Noah Williams – 400 Meter Dash – 44.30 – No. 1

Davis Bove – 1,500 Meter Run – 3:44.18 – No. 44

Damion Thomas – 110 Meter Hurdles – 13.22 – No. 2

Eric Edwards Jr. – 110 Meter Hurdles – 13.27 – No. 3

Arthur Price III – 110 Meter Hurdles – 13.84 – No. 21

Sean Burrell – 400 Meter Hurdles – 48.92 – No. 1

Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay – 38.58 – No. 1

Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay – 3:01.00 – No. 1

JuVaughn Harrison – High Jump – 7′ 8.75″ (2.36 meters) – No. 1

Kenny Odinet – Pole Vault – 16′ 8.75″ (5.10 meters) – No. 37

JuVaughn Harrison – Long Jump – 27′ 8.75″ (8.44 meters) No. 1

Rayvon Grey – Long Jump – 26′ 7.75″ (8.12 meters) – No. 3

Sean Dixon Bodie – Triple Jump – 53′ 7.75″ (16.35 meters) – No. 6

Jake Norris – Hammer Throw – 237′ 3″ (72.31 meters) – No. 2

Jon Nerdal – Hammer Throw – 232′ 8″ (70.92 meters) – No. 3

Tzuriel Pedigo – Javelin – 239′ 10″ (73.10 meters) – No. 10

Eli Gaughan – Javelin – 223′ 10″ (68.23 meters) – No. 22

Andre Girouard – Javelin – 220′ 0″ (67.06 meters) – No. 30

LSU Women

Symone Mason – 100 Meter Dash – 11.02 – No. 2

Favour Ofili – 200 Meter Dash – 22.30 – No. 1

Thelma Davies – 200 Meter Dash – 22.89 – No. 9

Symone Mason – 200 Meter Dash – 22.99 – No. 13

Amber Anning – 400 Meter Dash – 51.97 – No. 8

Lorena Rangel Batres – 800 Meter Run – 2:04.98 – No. 16

Katy-Ann McDonald – 800 Meter Run – 2:05.21 – No. 20

Tonea Marshall – 100 Meter Hurdles – 12.52 – No. 1

Alia Armstrong – 100 Meter Hurdles – 12.85 – No. 4

Milan Young – 100 Meter Hurdles – 12.95 – No. 9

Brittley Humphrey – 100 Meter Hurdles – 13.16 – No.21

Brittley Humphrey – 400 Meter Hurdles – 56.14 – No. 2

Milan Young – 400 Meter Hurdles – 56.54 – No. 3

Jurnee Woodward – 400 Meter Hurdles – 56.64 – No. 4

Leah Phillips – 400 Meter Hurdles – 57.87 – No. 12

Alicia Stamey – 3,000 Meter Steeplechase – 10:18.28 – No. 40

Sara Funderburk – 3,000 Meter Steeplechase – 10:19.15 – No. 41

Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay – 42.52 – No. 1

Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay – 3:29.01 – No. 3

Abigail O’Donoghue – High Jump – 6′ 2.25″ (1.89 meters) – No. 2

Nyagoa Bayak – High Jump – 5′ 11.25″ (1.81 meters) – No. 9

Lisa Gunnarsson – Pole Vault – 14′ 9″ (4.50 meters) – No. 1

Aliyah Whisby – Long Jump – 21′ 10″ (6.65 meters) – No. 3

Mercy Abire – Long Jump – 21′ 0.75″ (6.42 meters) – No. 12

Serena Bolden – Long Jump – 20′ 5.75″ (6.24 meters) – No. 32

Kyndal McKnight – Triple Jump – 42′ 5.5″ (12.94 meters) – No. 19

Serena Bolden – Triple Jump – 42′ 1.5″ (12.84 meters) – No. 24

Amber Hart – Discus – 172′ 8″ (52.62 meters) – No. 28

Emma Robbins – Hammer Throw – 220′ 4″ (67.17 meters) – No. 4

Monique Hardy – Hammer Throw – 214′ 11″ (65.62 meters) – No. 9

Noel Baker – Javelin – 160′ 0″ (48.78 meters) – No. 31

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)