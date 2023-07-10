BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Tampa Bay Rays chose Tre’ Morgan in the third round on Night 2 of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday, July 10.

Morgan was the 88th overall pick.

The New Orleans native was on the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team. He hit two home runs in the first game of the Super Regional, which was his second two-homer game this season.

According to LSU Athletics, he “batted .316 (85-for-269) on the year with 15 doubles, four triples, nine homers, 53 RBI and 66 runs. He finished No. 2 in the SEC in triples, No. 2 in sacrifice flies (8), No. 5 in hit-by-pitch (18), No. 8 in hits and No. 9 in runs scored.”

On the first night of the draft, the Tigers made history with the number one and number two picks both coming from LSU.

In all, four players were drafted on Night 1: