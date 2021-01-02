Stingley Earns First Team All-America Honors

Geaux Nation

by: Chessa Bouche

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Derek Stingley Jr. #24 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after intercepting a pass in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been named first team All-America by the America Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the organization announced on Thursday.
 
It’s the second straight year the Baton Rouge native has been selected first team All-America. Stingley is also just one of three players to be repeat first team AFCA All-Americas from a year ago. He’s joined as repeat AFCA first team All-Americas in 2020 by offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (Alabama) and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (Ohio State).
 
Stingley becomes just the 12th player in LSU history to earn first team All-America honors twice in a career. A year ago, Stingley earned consensus All-America status after being selected first team All-America by the AFCA, the Associated Press, the Sporting News, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and USA Today.
 
As a sophomore in 2020, Stingley played in seven games and finished with 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended and a fumble recovery. In two years, Stingley has 65 tackles, 26 passes defended and six interceptions.
 
Stingley’s honor marks the 12th first team All-America honor for the Tigers under head coach Ed Orgeron. The Tigers have also produced 12 first team All-America defensive backs since 2010.
 
LSU’s All-Time List of 3-Time and 2-Time First Team All-Americas
3-Time All-Americas
Tommy Casanova (defensive back) – 1969, 1970, 1971
 
2-Time All-Americas
Moose Stewart (center) – 1935, 1936
Gaynell Tinsley (end) – 1935, 1936
Billy Cannon (running back) – 1958, 1959
Warren Capone (linebacker) – 1972, 1973
Charles Alexander (running back) – 1977, 1978
Wendell Davis (wide receiver) – 1986, 1987
Corey Webster (cornerback) –  2003, 2004
Skyler Green (return specialist) – 2003, 2005
Glenn Dorsey (defensive tackle) – 2006, 2007
Grant Delpit (safety) – 2018, 2019
Derek Stingley Jr. (cornerback) – 2019, 2020

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories