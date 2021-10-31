Southern stuns Alcorn with 47-yard game winner

BATON ROUGE, LA– Southern University’s football team entered into a four quarter heavy weight fight with the Alcorn State University Braves on ESPN+, where the Jaguars outlasted the Braves 38-35 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Freshman kicker Luke Jackson is the hero on the night setting a career-high 47-yard field goal with :01 left on the clock to give the Jaguars a 3-point victory. Glendon McDaniel threw for 258 yards on 20-of-34 passing with one touchdown and rushed for 59 yards.

Jerodd Sims led SU in rushing carrying the rock 22 times for 76 yards and three touchdowns along with grabbing two catches out the backfield for 37 yards. Kobe Dillon added 54 yards on 15 carries, Colif Gossett saw his first action of the season tonight leading the team with 72-yards off three catches.



Defensively SU was lead by, Ray Anderson who recorded eleven tackles, one sack, one force fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Chase Foster and Davin Cotton recorded nine tackles each and Brian Jordan Jr. had seven tackles. Tyran Nash finished the night with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a game changing extra point.

Felix Harper led the Braves with 206 passing yards with four touchdowns. Niko Duffey carried the ball 19 times for 128 yards and a score.



UP NEXT

Southern will be back in action next week on Nov. 6th as they take on Florida A&M at A.W. Mumford Stadium. The game is slated for a 6:05 kickoff on ESPN+.

FOLLOW THE JAGUARS

(Release via Southern University Athletics)