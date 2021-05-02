Softball Falls in Game One to Arkansas

Baton Rouge – No. 7 Arkansas (39-7, 18-4 SEC) scored its lone run in the top of the seventh to defeat No. 14 LSU (28-16, 10-9 SEC) in the series opener on Saturday night at Tiger Park.

“I think we played well tonight,” head coach Beth Torina said. “We didn’t get the big hit at the right time though. I think we proved we can play with Arkansas and it sets up for a real good series the next two days.”

More than 1,700 fans packed Tiger Park for the first opportunity at a full capacity crowd in more than a year. Tickets are still available for the remaining two games of the weekend and next weekend’s SEC series finale against Auburn.

The Tigers and Razorbacks are scheduled to meet in game two of the series at 5 p.m. CT Sunday on SEC Network. Michele Smith and Beth Mowins will have the call. Patrick Wright will also broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

“It was incredible to get back in Tiger Park, and I was so appreciative of all of them,” Torina added. “We are looking forward to the next games.”

Arkansas’ Mary Haff (22-4) pitched seven innings of shutout softball. Haff only allowed four hits on the night, struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Shelbi Sunseri (7-6) was charged the loss after allowing just one run on four hits. She walked six and struck out three on the night.

In the top of the seventh, Arkansas’ Kayla Green led off with a walk. She was pinch ran for by Cally Kildow, who moved to second on a could out and third on a single by Keely Huffine. The Razorbacks scored its lone run on a single to left field by pinch hitter Ryan Jackson in the ninth spot of the lineup.

