Six LSU Tigers Named to CSCAA All-American Team

Baton Rouge – LSU swimmers Brooks Curry , Karl Luht , Niamh Robinson , and divers Manny Vazquez Bas , Aimee Wilson , and Anne Tuxen were named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America All-American teams for their performances throughout the 2019-2020 season.

Due to the fact the season was cut short just prior to the NCAA Championships in March, the committee adjusted the selection criteria for each division. All athletes that qualified for the NCAA Championships were named to the All-American team.

During the 2019-2020 season, Curry made a splash in a freshman season that included three individual school records and four relay school records. At the 2020 SEC Championships, Curry broke school records in the 50, 100, and 200-Yard Freestyle. He became LSU’s first gold medal winner since 2004 after winning the 100-Yard Free with a time of 41.81. He earned the silver in the 200-Yard Free with a time of 1:32.43 and finished sixth in the 50-Yard Free with a time of 19.39. Curry finished the season as the fastest freshman in the country in all three freestyle events. His performance at the SEC Championships qualified him for the NCAA Championships in all three freestyle events.

Luht qualified for the NCAA Championships with performance in the 100-Yard Back at the 2020 SEC Championships. Luht finished in fourth place with a time of 45.63, securing the second NCAA berth of his career. Robinson qualified for both the 100 and 200-Yard Breast with her swims at this year’s SEC Championships. In the 100-Yard, Robinson finished in sixth place with a time of 59.85. She finished in fifth place in the 100-Yard with a time of 2:08.37, improving her school record time she set back in November at the SMU Invitational

“It is a bittersweet award this year,” said LSU head swim coach Dave Geyer . “We wanted to be able to earn this award at the NCAA Championships as it is always done. However, given the scope of world events this year I understand why the CSCAA chose this path. Brooks, Karl, and Niamh performed at a high enough level already to be named All-Americans.”

At the 2020 SEC Championships, Vazquez Bas earned the bronze on platform with a score of 393.60, finished in seventh place on three-meter with a score of 345.00, and 11th place on one-meter with a score of 304.30. He was the only freshman diver who medaled and scored more points than any other freshman diver at the SEC Championships. At the 2020 NCAA Zone D Diving Regional, he qualified for the NCAA Championships on three-meter as well as platform. On three-meter, he dove to a total score of 709.55 to finish in fifth place. He dove to a score of 729.40 on platform to finish in 3rd, which secured his second NCAA berth.

For Wilson and Tuxen, both qualified for the NCAA Championships in two events after a successful start to championship season. At the 2020 SEC Championships, Wilson claimed the silver on one-meter with a score of 320.75, finished in sixth place on three-meter with a score of 327.60, and finished in 10th place on platform with a score of 245.25… At the 2020 NCAA Zone D Championships, she finished in second place on the three-meter with a score of 683.10 and seventh place on one-meter with a score of 565.75, qualifying for the 2020 NCAA Championships on both boards.

For Tuxen at the 2020 SEC Championships, she finished in 12th place on platform with a score of 238.40, 15th place on one-meter with a score of 251.10, and 18th on three-meter with a score of 271.70… At the 2020 NCAA Zone D Diving Regional, she finished in ninth place on platform with a score of 500.00 and 12th place on three-meter with a score of 577.70, qualifying for the 2020 NCAA Championships in both events.

“Although our NCAA Championships were cancelled, it is a tremendous honor for Manny, Aimee, and Anne to be recognized as All-Americans by the CSCAA,” said LSU head diving coach Doug Shaffer . “They worked hard all year long.”

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)