Seimone Augustus ready for next step in basketball career as coach

Seimone Augustus knew it was time to retire from playing when during a tough preseason workout session she could barely finish it. Her trainer had asked her to run 48 sprints and her body said when she finished that “it couldn’t go anymore.”

Augustus also felt that it wouldn’t be right to take up a roster spot on the Sparks with so many talented players trying to be part of this league.

The four-time WNBA champion with Minnesota told Sparks coach Derek Fisher that she wanted to stop playing. He offered the three-time Olympic gold medalist a spot on the coaching staff.

