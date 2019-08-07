SEC releases 2020 football schedule for LSU

The SEC released the 2020 college football schedule for LSU on Wednesday.

According to the SEC, LSU opens with five straight home games and plays eight overall at home in 2020.

LSU opens SEC play with a home game against Mississippi.

The Tigers host Alabama on November 7 and finish the year at Auburn and at Texas A & M.

2020 LSU Football Schedule

Sept. 5 UT-SAN ANTONIO

Sept. 12 TEXAS

Sept. 19 vs. Rice (in Houston – NRG Stadium)

Sept. 26 OLE MISS

Oct. 3 NICHOLLS STATE

Oct. 10 at Florida

Oct. 17 at Arkansas

Oct. 24 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 31 Open Date

Nov. 7 ALABAMA

Nov. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 21 at Auburn

Nov. 28 at Texas A&M

Home games in ALL CAPS

Schedule courtesy of http://www.lsusports.net .