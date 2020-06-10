SEC football media days to be held virtually

The Southeastern Conference has scrapped its scheduled football media days in July and instead plans to hold its first virtual event.

League officials announced the decision Wednesday. SEC media days had been scheduled to be held July 13-16 in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

Commissioner Greg Sankey says the virtual format will allow the league to manage media days in a healthy manner during the coronavirus pandemic and give programs flexibility as they prepare for the upcoming season. Sankey says the SEC looks forward to returning to its traditional media days format in 2021, which had been scheduled for Nashville.

The SEC did not announce dates for the new virtual media days. Sankey is expected to deliver his annual “State of the SEC” along with media sessions with all head coaches and select players.

(Press Release Provided by The Associated Press)