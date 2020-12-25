Schedule Update: LSU Men’s Basketball to face Nicholls on Saturday

LSU forward Trendon Watford (2) is defended by Vanderbilt’s Maxwell Evans, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BATON ROUGE – In a late Christmas Eve switch, the LSU Athletics Department announced Thursday night that the basketball Tigers will now host Nicholls at 1 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 26) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Both the opponent and the tip time has changed for the game. Season ticket holders will have their mobile tickets adjusted with the new opponent and game time during the day on Friday. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

Nicholls is 2-3 on the season.

The LSU-Nicholls game replaces a game scheduled earlier this week for Saturday afternoon (Dec. 26) against Texas Southern. Texas Southern was forced to withdraw from the game Thursday in accordance with NCAA COVID-19 protocols in their program.

(Release via LSU Athletics)