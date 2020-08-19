Sam Burns Set for FedEx Cup Playoffs

DUBLIN, OHIO – JULY 11: Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Workday Charity Open on July 11, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, La. – Former LSU men’s golfer Sam Burns will make his first-career appearance in the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour starting Thursday at The Northern Trust at TPC Boston. Burns enters the week ranked No. 103 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Burns will tee off at 12:28 p.m. CT on Thursday followed by a 7:48 a.m. CT tee time on Thursday morning. Playing in his second full season on the PGA Tour, Burns has made 11 cuts in 18 events played and has accrued $757,500 in earnings. Burns has been steady as of late making the cut in five of his last six events on tour finishing no worse than tied for 32nd at any of them.

Last weekend at the Wyndham Championship he fired four consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish at 15-under 265 and earn a tie for 13th, his second-best finish of the season. Burns has been a model of consistency as he has shot 70 or below in 19 of his last 20 rounds. Over than span he finished tied for 24th at the Travelers Championship, tied of 30th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, tied for 17th at the Workday Charity Open, and tied for 32nd at the 3M Open.

Burns is one of the longest hitters on tour with his driving distance averaging a little over 312 yards each tee shot to rank No. 7 on the PGA Tour. Burns is also lethal on approach shots from 75-100 yards with an average proximity of 11′ 10″ to the hole; that distance ranks No. 2 on the PGA Tour.

Burns will need to have a good weekend to advance to the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs next week at BMW Championship. Burns currently ranks No. 103 in the standings and will have to move up to the top 70 to advance to next week’s tournament.

Burns played two seasons at LSU and finished his collegiate career with a scoring average of 71.13 in 27 tournaments. His single season scoring average of 70.05 during his sophomore campaign in 2016-17 was the lowest in LSU history and it led to him being named the NCAA Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year and a PING First Team All-American.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)