New Orleans Saints coach Ryan Nielsen talks with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won the game 31-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

After letting go of Bo Pelini, spending only one season in his second stint as LSU’s defensive coordinator, Ed Orgeron and the Tigers are finalizing a contract with its next defensive coordinator (according to a report from NFL Network’s Jane Slater).

#LSU is working on finalizing a deal to name #Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen their new Defensive Coordinator sources tell me. Nielsen met with Sean Payton and told him of his intention to take the job earlier today. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 18, 2021

Last week, LSU filled its offensive coordinator vacancy by hiring Jake Peetz from the Carolina Panthers.

This seems to be the consensus from those I've talked to about #LSU hiring Nielsen https://t.co/zZUDBfonY4 — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) January 18, 2021

