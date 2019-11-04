Report: Starting LSU LB gone from team ahead of Alabama game

LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) works out during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — LSU Senior Linebacker Michael Divinity is no longer part of the Tiger program according to multiple reports from national outlets.

The news from Sports Illustrated and the Athletic say Divinity’s name plate has already been removed from his locker in the LSU facility.

Not that you need me to, but can confirm this news.#LSU loses a starting outside linebacker ahead of #Bama game. https://t.co/D2zyZhoFmG — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 4, 2019

BREAKING: Starting linebacker Michael Divinity is no longer on the #LSU football team, multiple sources tell @TheAthleticCFB.



His name plate is already off his locker. https://t.co/1PkAoRo1zW — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 4, 2019

The news means the Tigers will be missing the team’s sack leader for Saturday’s trip to Tuscaloosa for a game against the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Divinity missed the first two games of the season for what LSU called a “coach’s decision”, he returned against Vanderbilt but was injured in the game and missed the following game against Utah State.

The John Ehret graduate returned when LSU hosted Florida and has played since. He recorded sacks in LSU’s win over Auburn and Mississippi State.

LSU travels to Bryant-Denny Stadium to face #2 Alabama Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2:30pm.