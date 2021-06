The LSU Tigers have stayed off their elimination for a third consecutive time, with this final win thanks, in large part, due to a new freshman stepping up in a 4-1 win over regional host, Oregon.

Javen Coleman was the steady hand on the mound, pitching six innings and only surrendering three hits (along with six strikeouts).

What did the opposing head coach have to say about the talented freshman?? Let’s just say it was HIGH praise.

