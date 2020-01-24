REPORT: Coach O gets a new contract

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (1/24/20) LSU head Coach Ed Orgeron is getting a raise!
According to Bruce Feldman, Orgeron is getting an extension and the details can be found below in Feldman’s Tweet.
LSU is taking a 15 game winning streak into next season.
LSU has come a long way since Orgeron first took the full-time job in 2017.
