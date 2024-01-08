OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 21 points and Mikaylah Williams made four 3-pointers in a 20-point effort in No. 7 LSU’s 84-73 victory over Mississippi on Sunday.

The Tigers (15-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) put it away with a 12-2 run to start the fourth quarter against the Rebels (11-4, 1-1).

“We’re not a polished product, but we can score the ball,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “We scored 84 points and really I didn’t think we had a great game.”

Reese had 10 rebounds and four assists. The freshman Williams made 4 of 5 3s in her first SEC road game to help push LSU’s winning streak to 15.

Flau’jae Johnson scored 16 points. Aneesah Morrow had 13 points and eight rebounds, just missing her 10th straight double double.

Hailey Van Lith had 13 points and four assists but also committed seven turnovers, picking up her fourth foul late in the third quarter..

Marquesha Davis scored a season-high 24 points to lead Ole Miss. Madison Scott had 13 points and eight assists, going 1 of 8 from the floor while making 11 of 13 free throws. Snudda Collins scored 12 points.

“They were a really tough matchup,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I can’t wait to see what they’re going to look like in March. But their championship residue, it seeps out of their veins, and they definitely have a persona about them, a swagger about them that carries them throughout.”

The Tigers rode hot 3-point shooting and a dominant second quarter to a 50-37 halftime lead. Williams made all three of her 3-point attempts and the team was 7 of 8.

LSU cooled off after that, but still answered every Ole Miss challenge.

Morrow hit a pair of layups and Reese added another post basket to start LSU’s fourth-quarter surge. The Rebels came in allowing just 52.4 points a game and allowed a season high.

LSU outscored the Rebels 24-14 in the second quarter after taking the lead with Van Lith’s buzzer beating 3 to end the first. The Rebels made a big run to start the first half, scoring the first seven points and taking the lead with a 16-2 opening run.

LSU answered right back with Reese hitting two free throws and Williams getting a steal and quick 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run.

“I almost passed out with disgust at halftime with our defensive performance,” McPhee-McCuin said.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: Came in averaging four 3s a game, and made three in the first four minutes. Finished 8 of 13 to match the Tigers’ season high. Has won 11 straight against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss: Dominated the third quarter 25-17,, forcing six turnovers with an effective pressing defense. LSU had been outscoring opponents by an average of 13.9 points in the third coming into the game.

ATTENDANCE RECORD

The game drew a program-record 9.074 fans to SJB Pavillion, and it didn’t bother the defending national champions.

“This is what competitors do — they view that crowd as their crowd,” Mulkey said. “That crowd came to see us. And when you have that mind-set the louder it gets, you kind of block it out. That doesn’t factor into anything that goes on on the floor.”

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts Texas A&M on Thursday night.

Ole Miss: Hosts Auburn on Thursday night.