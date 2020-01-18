Recorded Live: LSU National Championship Parade

Geaux Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. – (1/18/20) The LSU National Championship Parade was today and you can watch it right here, recorded live, on MyArkLaMiss.com.

Click the video above for full coverage.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories