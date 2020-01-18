Recorded Live: LSU National Championship Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. – (1/18/20) The LSU National Championship Parade was today and you can watch it right here, recorded live, on MyArkLaMiss.com.
Click the video above for full coverage.
