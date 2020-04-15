Payne Added To LSU Women’s Basketball Team

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU women’s basketball head coach Nikki Fargas has announced the addition of transfer Ryann Payne to the Tigers’ 2019-20 Signing Class. Payne will transfer from TCU and be a junior during her first season at LSU.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Ryann to the LSU family,” said Fargas. “Ryann is an explosive guard who can score at every level. Her relentless work ethic and knowledge of the game are valuable assets to the overall success of our program. She is not only an exceptional athlete, but also a great student. We welcome Ryann to Tiger Nation!”

Ryann Payne, 5-6, G, Valencia, CA (TCU; Sierra Canyon HS)

Payne was a two-year player for the Horned Frogs, coming off the bench in 58 games. She was a key role player providing TCU with 8.1 minutes and 2.4 points per game. As a sophomore, she had a season-high 11 points against Oklahoma on March 4. As a freshman in 2018-19, she saw action in 32 games, the most by a true freshman, and made her collegiate debut in the season opener against Duquesne on Nov. 6, 2018. The Sierra Canyon High School graduate scored a career-best 12 points against Montana State on Dec. 8, 2018.

In high school Payne was a four-star prospect by Prospects Nation and a part of the service’s Elite 150, ranking No. 30 at her position nationally, No. 112 in the nation overall and No. 12 in the state of California. She led Sierra Canyon to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division I quarterfinals as a junior and a senior. Payne was the MVP of the Battle of the Valley Senior All-Star Game with 34 points, nine rebounds and eight steals. She averaged 15.1 points per game as junior and senior and 4.6 assists as a senior and 4.1 assists as a junior. Payne was an All-Los Angeles Times Team selection as a senior and a Los Angeles Daily News All-Area First Teamer as a junior and a senior.

