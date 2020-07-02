Part I : Nudge from above leads to Ensminger Jr.’s return to football

BATON ROUGE – Growing up as a coaches son, Steven Ensminger Jr. has been around the game of football his entire life. But the Baton Rouge native decided to take a different career path.

Now, after 7 years away from the game he loved, he’s decided to pursue his passion which is coaching football.

The 32 year-old has joined Keith Menard and his coaching staff at Assumption High School as the Quarterbacks Coach.

After a life altering event, the decision to return to coaching became clear.

