Orgeron: Farrell is back, Shelvin maybe, Jenkins left

FILE – LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. LSU coach Ed Orgeron says defensive lineman Neil Farrell has rejoined the team after initially opting out more than a month ago. Orgeron says he’s also hearing “rumblings” that defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin could opt back. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says defensive lineman Neil Farrell has rejoined the team after initially opting out more than a month ago. But the 6-foot-4 and 319-pound Farrell’s readiness for the season opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 26 remains to be seen.

Orgeron says Farrell has to “start at the bottom of the depth chart.” Farrell had seven tackles for losses and three sacks while leading linemen with 46 tackles last season.

Orgeron says he’s also hearing “rumblings” that defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin could opt back in. But Orgeron says redshirt freshman defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins has left the team.

