No. 2 LSU Defeats Texas A&M 50-7 on Senior Night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (12/1/19) No. 2 LSU has finished its second perfect regular season of the decade with a 50-7 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday in Death Valley.
The Tigers will now face No. 4 Georgia next Saturday in Atlanta in the SEC Championship Game.
Joe Burrow received a standing ovation from the crowd when he was pulled from the game in the 4th Quarter. Burrow set the SEC record for passing yards in a season with 4,279 topping Tim Couch’s mark set in 1998.
Burrow also tied the SEC record for passing TDs in a single season with 44.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire lead the Tiger rushing attack with 87 yards on 18 carries and a TD. Ty Davis-Price also scored a rushing TD.
LSU’s Defense stepped up in a big way holding the Aggies to just 7 points. The Tigers intercepted A&M QB Kellen Mond three times and sacked him five times.
_____________________________________________________________
Game Recap Below:
9:30pm: LSU runs out the clock, and will finish the season a perfect 12-0 for the second time since 2010. FINAL SCORE: LSU 50, A&M 7
9:19pm: James Foster comes into the game for Kellen Mond, fumbles the snap in the endzone and goes down before he can throw it, results in a safety and LSU will get the ball back. LSU 50, A&M 7
9:16pm: LSU punts the ball after working some clock. Great punt from Von Rosenberg that’s downed at the Texas A&M 2-yard-line.
9:00pm: Myles Brennan takes over at QB and finds Racey McMath down the sideline for a 58-yard TD. LSU is putting on a show with 535 yards of total offense. LSU 48, A&M 7
8:57pm: Joe Burrow completes one more pass and Ed Orgeron calls a timeout so Burrow can come out of the game to a standing ovation in Tiger Stadium. One of the all time greats in school history ends the night 24-33, 367 yards, 3 TDs.
8:53pm: Texas A&M goes for it on 4th and very long. Mond’s pass to the endzone is picked off by Jacoby Stevens for a touchback. LSU takes over at their own 20-yard-line.
8:40pm: LSU’s defense responds to A&M’s first score with a 3-and-out, but the Aggies run a fake punt to pick up the 1st down.
8:35pm: Joe Burrow links up with Ja’Marr Chase for another TD pass. Burrow’s third of the game. The pass also ties the SEC record for passing TDs in a season with 44 (Drew Lock, Missouri 2017). LSU 41, A&M 7
8:27pm: Isaiah Spiller catches a huge pass out of the backfield, then makes a couple of nice runs to give Texas A&M their first points of the game. LSU 34, A&M 7
8:18pm: LSU’s offense has struggled in the 2nd half so far, forced into a 50-yard FG attempt after Thad Moss drops a Burrow pass on 3rd and long. Cade York is good again, his 2nd FG from 50+ yards tonight. LSU 34, A&M 0
8:14pm: Mond’s first pass of the drive is PICKED OFF by Grant Delpit. Play is under review for where the ball will be spotted. LSU takes over at the Texas A&M 40-yard-line.
8:11pm: A blind side block penalty stalls a decent LSU drive, and the Tigers punt. A&M takes over at their own 12-yard-line.
8:09pm: Joe Burrow checks down to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The pass sets a new single-season passing yards record in the SEC. Burrow has now thrown for 4,279 yards.
8:01pm: Kellen Mond’s pass is broken up in the LSU secondary and Texas A&M punts for the seventh time tonight. Derrick Stingley, Jr. with a decent return that’s wiped out by a penalty. LSU takes over at their own 7-yard-line.
7:34pm: Texas A&M’s drive stalls after some great defensive plays by the LSU secondary. Aggies will punt with :11 left in the first half, it goes for a touchback and that will take us to HALFTIME. LSU 31, A&M 0
7:30pm: Burrow is sacked on back to back plays, LSU is forced to punt for the first time tonight. Zach Von Rosenberg’s punt is fair caught at the A&M 16-yard-line.
7:23pm: Damone Clark sacks Kellen Mond, it’s LSU’s third sack of the game. A&M punts again and LSU takes over near midfield.
7:16pm: For the first time tonight, LSU ends an offensive drive without a TD as Burrow’s 3rd down pass to Ja’Marr Chase falls incomplete. Cade York comes on to kick the 51-yard FG and nails it. LSU 31, A&M 0
7:06pm: It’s another 3-and-out for the Tiger defense. Aggies punt the ball again. Derrick Stingley, Jr. calls for the fair catch at the LSU 15-yard-line. Tigers will start their 5th offensive possession from there.
6:59pm: It’s another TD for LSU, and another fantastic drive. Ty Davis-Price converted a 4th and 1 and then scores his sixth TD this season from 5-yards out. LSU 28, A&M 0
6:48pm: Chaisson has his second sack of the day as LSU’s defense forces a 3-and-out following the long TD pass. A&M punts, LSU starts with its best field position of the day at their own 45-yard-line.
6:44pm: Burrow goes deep and connects with Ja’Marr Chase for a 78-yard TD pass, his second of the 1st quarter. LSU is on a roll. LSU 21, A&M 0
6:41pm: K’lavon Chaisson gets a huge sack on 3rd down to stop a decent Texas A&M drive. Aggies punt again, this time it’s downed at the 9-yard line.
6:32pm: Joe Burrow leads LSU on another masterful drive, capping it off on 3rd and 10 by finding a wide open Justin Jefferson from 12 yards out. Burrow is 5-7 for 81 yards in just two drives. LSU 14, A&M 0
6:17pm: LSU’s defense holds, forcing an incomplete pass from Kellen Mond on 3rd and 8. A&M punts which goes into the endzone for a touchback. LSU will start their second offensive possession at the 20-yard-line.
6:09pm: That didn’t take long! Tigers go 75 yards on just six plays. Clyde Edwards-Helaire takes it in from 5 yards out. Joe Burrow completed both of his pass attempts for 40 yards on that drive. LSU 7, A&M 0
6:04pm: Texas A&M wins the toss, defers to the second half. LSU will get the opening kickoff.
No. 2 LSU will honor 14 senior players Saturday night ahead of the season finale against the Texas A&M Aggies.
LSU (11-0, 7-0) is looking to wrap up a perfect regular season for the second time since 2010 and avenge a 74-72 loss to the Aggies in 7 overtimes a season ago.
Here’s a list of the 14 seniors on the team in 2019:
#1 Kristian Fulton (CB)
#9 Joe Burrow (QB)
#10 Stephen Sullivan (TE)
#19 Derrick Dillon (WR)
#34 Connor Culp (K)
#45 Michael Divinity, Jr. (OLB)
#48 Blake Ferguson (Snapper)
#63 Michael Smith (OL)
#68 Damien Lewis (OG)
#73 Adrian Magee (OL)
#74 Badara Traore (OT)
#89 Colby Brunet (WR)
#90 Rashard Lawrence (DL)
#91 Breiden Fehoko (DL)
Senior Breiden Fehoko celebrated his final game in Tiger Stadium with an emotional Haka dance outside of the lockeroom before kickoff:
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.