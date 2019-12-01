No. 2 LSU Defeats Texas A&M 50-7 on Senior Night

FILE – In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles in the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Auburn, in Baton Rouge, La. For the first time in college football history, there will be two games matching teams of at least 8-0 on the same day, according to ESPN Facts and Info. In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, LSU and the Crimson Tide will play the first regular-season game matching AP Nos. 1 and 2 since 2011 _ when No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama 9-6 in overtime. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (12/1/19) No. 2 LSU has finished its second perfect regular season of the decade with a 50-7 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday in Death Valley.

The Tigers will now face No. 4 Georgia next Saturday in Atlanta in the SEC Championship Game.

Joe Burrow received a standing ovation from the crowd when he was pulled from the game in the 4th Quarter. Burrow set the SEC record for passing yards in a season with 4,279 topping Tim Couch’s mark set in 1998.

Burrow also tied the SEC record for passing TDs in a single season with 44.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire lead the Tiger rushing attack with 87 yards on 18 carries and a TD. Ty Davis-Price also scored a rushing TD.

LSU’s Defense stepped up in a big way holding the Aggies to just 7 points. The Tigers intercepted A&M QB Kellen Mond three times and sacked him five times.

9:30pm: LSU runs out the clock, and will finish the season a perfect 12-0 for the second time since 2010. FINAL SCORE: LSU 50, A&M 7

9:19pm: James Foster comes into the game for Kellen Mond, fumbles the snap in the endzone and goes down before he can throw it, results in a safety and LSU will get the ball back. LSU 50, A&M 7

9:16pm: LSU punts the ball after working some clock. Great punt from Von Rosenberg that’s downed at the Texas A&M 2-yard-line.

9:00pm: Myles Brennan takes over at QB and finds Racey McMath down the sideline for a 58-yard TD. LSU is putting on a show with 535 yards of total offense. LSU 48, A&M 7

8:57pm: Joe Burrow completes one more pass and Ed Orgeron calls a timeout so Burrow can come out of the game to a standing ovation in Tiger Stadium. One of the all time greats in school history ends the night 24-33, 367 yards, 3 TDs.

8:53pm: Texas A&M goes for it on 4th and very long. Mond’s pass to the endzone is picked off by Jacoby Stevens for a touchback. LSU takes over at their own 20-yard-line.

8:40pm: LSU’s defense responds to A&M’s first score with a 3-and-out, but the Aggies run a fake punt to pick up the 1st down.

8:35pm: Joe Burrow links up with Ja’Marr Chase for another TD pass. Burrow’s third of the game. The pass also ties the SEC record for passing TDs in a season with 44 (Drew Lock, Missouri 2017). LSU 41, A&M 7

8:27pm: Isaiah Spiller catches a huge pass out of the backfield, then makes a couple of nice runs to give Texas A&M their first points of the game. LSU 34, A&M 7

8:18pm: LSU’s offense has struggled in the 2nd half so far, forced into a 50-yard FG attempt after Thad Moss drops a Burrow pass on 3rd and long. Cade York is good again, his 2nd FG from 50+ yards tonight. LSU 34, A&M 0

8:14pm: Mond’s first pass of the drive is PICKED OFF by Grant Delpit. Play is under review for where the ball will be spotted. LSU takes over at the Texas A&M 40-yard-line.

8:11pm: A blind side block penalty stalls a decent LSU drive, and the Tigers punt. A&M takes over at their own 12-yard-line.

8:09pm: Joe Burrow checks down to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The pass sets a new single-season passing yards record in the SEC. Burrow has now thrown for 4,279 yards.

8:01pm: Kellen Mond’s pass is broken up in the LSU secondary and Texas A&M punts for the seventh time tonight. Derrick Stingley, Jr. with a decent return that’s wiped out by a penalty. LSU takes over at their own 7-yard-line.

7:34pm: Texas A&M’s drive stalls after some great defensive plays by the LSU secondary. Aggies will punt with :11 left in the first half, it goes for a touchback and that will take us to HALFTIME. LSU 31, A&M 0

7:30pm: Burrow is sacked on back to back plays, LSU is forced to punt for the first time tonight. Zach Von Rosenberg’s punt is fair caught at the A&M 16-yard-line.

7:23pm: Damone Clark sacks Kellen Mond, it’s LSU’s third sack of the game. A&M punts again and LSU takes over near midfield.

7:16pm: For the first time tonight, LSU ends an offensive drive without a TD as Burrow’s 3rd down pass to Ja’Marr Chase falls incomplete. Cade York comes on to kick the 51-yard FG and nails it. LSU 31, A&M 0

7:06pm: It’s another 3-and-out for the Tiger defense. Aggies punt the ball again. Derrick Stingley, Jr. calls for the fair catch at the LSU 15-yard-line. Tigers will start their 5th offensive possession from there.

6:59pm: It’s another TD for LSU, and another fantastic drive. Ty Davis-Price converted a 4th and 1 and then scores his sixth TD this season from 5-yards out. LSU 28, A&M 0

6:48pm: Chaisson has his second sack of the day as LSU’s defense forces a 3-and-out following the long TD pass. A&M punts, LSU starts with its best field position of the day at their own 45-yard-line.

6:44pm: Burrow goes deep and connects with Ja’Marr Chase for a 78-yard TD pass, his second of the 1st quarter. LSU is on a roll. LSU 21, A&M 0

6:41pm: K’lavon Chaisson gets a huge sack on 3rd down to stop a decent Texas A&M drive. Aggies punt again, this time it’s downed at the 9-yard line.

6:32pm: Joe Burrow leads LSU on another masterful drive, capping it off on 3rd and 10 by finding a wide open Justin Jefferson from 12 yards out. Burrow is 5-7 for 81 yards in just two drives. LSU 14, A&M 0

6:17pm: LSU’s defense holds, forcing an incomplete pass from Kellen Mond on 3rd and 8. A&M punts which goes into the endzone for a touchback. LSU will start their second offensive possession at the 20-yard-line.

6:09pm: That didn’t take long! Tigers go 75 yards on just six plays. Clyde Edwards-Helaire takes it in from 5 yards out. Joe Burrow completed both of his pass attempts for 40 yards on that drive. LSU 7, A&M 0

6:04pm: Texas A&M wins the toss, defers to the second half. LSU will get the opening kickoff.

No. 2 LSU will honor 14 senior players Saturday night ahead of the season finale against the Texas A&M Aggies.

LSU (11-0, 7-0) is looking to wrap up a perfect regular season for the second time since 2010 and avenge a 74-72 loss to the Aggies in 7 overtimes a season ago.

Here’s a list of the 14 seniors on the team in 2019:

#1 Kristian Fulton (CB)

#9 Joe Burrow (QB)

#10 Stephen Sullivan (TE)

#19 Derrick Dillon (WR)

#34 Connor Culp (K)

#45 Michael Divinity, Jr. (OLB)

#48 Blake Ferguson (Snapper)

#63 Michael Smith (OL)

#68 Damien Lewis (OG)

#73 Adrian Magee (OL)

#74 Badara Traore (OT)

#89 Colby Brunet (WR)

#90 Rashard Lawrence (DL)

#91 Breiden Fehoko (DL)

Senior Breiden Fehoko celebrated his final game in Tiger Stadium with an emotional Haka dance outside of the lockeroom before kickoff:

LSU senior DL @breidenfehoko4 with his family before #TAMUvsLSU and his final regular season home game. Last haka at Tiger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/yUPVEP942e — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) November 30, 2019

