New York City gala celebrates Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow

The 85th annual Heisman Dinner Gala attracted a who’s who Sunday night in New York City in celebration of 2019 Heisman winner, Joe Burrow, of LSU.

Governor John Bel Edwards introduced Burrow during the event at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

“I know I speak for the entire state when I say we were all proud to watch Joe hoist that trophy on Saturday night.”

Burrow is only the second Tiger, behind the late great Billy Cannon, to take home the Heisman Trophy.

“Joe, you may be from Ohio, but like Louisiana native Coach O, you will forever be a proud son of the great state of Louisiana,” Edwards said.

Saturday’s Heisman ceremony and Sunday’s gala dinner represented all of the hard work that Burrow and this 2019 undefeated LSU team has put in to making this one of the more memorable seasons in SEC history.

With at least one game left, Burrow and the Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma on December 28 at the Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta.

The winner of that game will go to the National Championship in New Orleans to face either Ohio State or Clemson on January 13 at the Mercedes Benz Superdome where Lafayette native and grammy award winner Lauren Daigle will perform the national anthem.