Monday declared ‘LSU Football Day’ in Louisiana

(KLFY) — Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has proclaimed Monday, Dec. 16 to be “LSU Football Day” in the state after members of the team scooped up top honors and played a historic season.

A copy of the proclamation signed by Ardoin lists the Tigers winning the SEC Championship game, Coach Ed Orgeron being named “Coach of the Year,” Joe Burrow being named the second Heisman winner in LSU’s history, wide receiver Ja’marr Chase receiving the Fred Biletnikoff Award, and safety Grant Delpit being presented with the Jim Thorpe Award as reasons he dedicated the day for celebrating the team’s success.

“Congratulations to Coach O and the Fighting Tigers,” Ardoin wrote in a post announcing the proclamation.