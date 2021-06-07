Moment of redemption for Fontenot family inches LSU closer to Omaha

LSU senior right handed pitcher Devin Fontenot remains focused on the game(s) ahead and getting LSU to the College World Series in Omaha, but Sunday night gave one small moment of redemption for the Tigers closer and his family.

After a gutsy performance vs Florida State in 2019 that ended in heartbreak, and the Tigers falling just short of Omaha, the Preseason All-American hasn’t allowed a hit in his three innings of this year’s postseason work in the NCAA Eugene Regional. The save in a 4-1 win vs Oregon gives LSU a chance to clinch a Regional title on Monday.

For more on this story, click the video provided…