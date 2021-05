MONROE, La.--The men of the Mu Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Fraternity, Incorporated are hosting their Fishing with Fathers event on Saturday, June 5, 2021, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The festivities will take place at Kiroli Park located at 820 Kiroli Road in West Monroe.

Registration is free but spaces are limited. To register, click here.