LSU’S Orgeron named semifinalist for Munger Coach of the Year Award

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers arrives before a game against the Northwestern State Demons at Tiger Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

(WVLA/WGMB — 11/20/2019) — LSU’s Ed Orgeron has been selected as a semifinalist for the 2019 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Wednesday.

Orgeron, who is also a candidate for the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award, is joined on the George Munger list by 21 other candidates from across the Football Bowl Subdivision.

In his fourth year with the Tigers, Orgeron has guided LSU to a 10-0 overall mark and a No. 1 national ranking with just two games left in the regular season. The Tigers can clinch a berth in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game on Saturday with a win over Arkansas.

LSU is currently ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. LSU is also ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 as well as the USA Today Coaches poll.

LSU, winners of 11 straight dating back to last season, is 10-0 for the fourth time in school history, joining teams from 1908, 1958 and 2011 that accomplished the feat. The Tigers are also 6-0 in Southeastern Conference play for the fourth time in the history of the program.

Orgeron has led LSU to four wins over Top 10 opponents this year, the first time in school history the Tigers have wins over four Top 10 teams during the regular season.

This year’s LSU team features college football’s most explosive offense as the Tigers are averaging 47.8 points and 556.0 yards of total offense a game. LSU, behind Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Joe Burrow, has scored 40 or more points eight times. The Tigers are on pace to break every single-season scoring and passing record in school history.

Overall, Orgeron is 35-9 in his 44 games as head coach of the Tigers. Of his 44 wins, nine have come against teams ranked in the Top 10 and 15 have been against Top 25 opponents.

Semifinalist voting for the Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the Year award will begin on Thursday Nov. 21 and close on Sunday, Dec.8th. The finalist round will include the top three coaches as selected in the semifinalist round. Finalist voting will open Dec.9th and run until Dec. 27th. The winner will be announced Dec. 29th.

The formal presentation of the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award will take place at the Maxwell Football Club’s National Awards Gala on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Tropicana Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA Head Football Coaches, Sports Information Directors and selected national media. Jeff Monken of Army-West Point was the 2018 winner of the award.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)