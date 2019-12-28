LSU’s Mitchell Leads Tigers Over FAMU, 73-45

BATON ROUGE — Senior Ayana Mitchell led LSU with 20 points as the women’s basketball team defeated Florida A&M, 73-45 in a matinee game at the PMAC on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers finish non-conference play 11-2 heading into 2020.

While Mitchell got the Tigers rolling to start the game, junior transfer Awa Trasi came off the bench and scored 16 points, the only other LSU player to score in double figures. Mitchell was 8-of-9 from the field and was the leading rebounder, along with junior Faustine Aifuwa, with seven boards each. Trasi also had five rebounds. Junior point guard Khayla Pointer came through with six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

· LSU started off hot on both offense and defense, up 13-3 at the first media timeout. The Tigers scored the first six points of the game in the paint, four for Mitchell and two by Aifuwa.

· The Tigers encountered some hard defense from Florida A&M in the later part of the first and finished 15-6 heading into the second quarter.

· Mercedes Brooks, making her second start of the season, hit a three late in the second quarter to keep the Rattlers at bay.

· After the first half, LSU leads 34-20. Ayana Mitchell has stood out in the first half with 11 points and four rebounds.

· After a high-paced few minutes in the third quarter, LSU built a 43-27 lead at the media timeout.

· Heading into the fourth quarter, the Tigers lead by 18 at 51-33 and finished with the 73-45 win.

· LSU’s bench scored 31 points, while the Tigers scored 38 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

LSU will tip off SEC play and the New Year on January 2 against Alabama at 7:40 p.m. in the PMAC. The game will be broadcast on SECN+ and live stats will be available.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)