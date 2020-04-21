LSU’s Lindblad Named WGCA All-America First Team

BATON ROUGE — LSU freshmen Ingrid Lindblad was named to the 2019-20 Division I Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American team today. The rookie from Halmstad, Sweden was one of 11 golfers named to the First Team.

Lindblad is the ninth LSU golfer to earn WGCA First Team honors in school history. She joins the ranks of former LSU First Team All-Americans Jenny Lidback (1986), Kristi Coats (1991), Katy Harris (2001), Meredith Duncan (2002), Megan McChrystal (2011), Austin Ernst (2011), Madelene Sagstrom (2015) and Caroline Nistrup (2016).

Lindblad, named the 2020 Louisiana Golfer of the Year and to the All-Louisiana Team earlier today, is one of 10 finalists for the 2019-20 ANNIKA Award Watch List of the season. The ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is given annually to the top female collegiate golfer.

In addition to recognition by the ANNIKA Award, Lindblad received an invitation to the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and was selected to the International Team for the 2020 Palmer Cup. She also earned SEC honors for Freshman of the Week on February 19 and Golfer of the Week on March 4.

In her shortened rookie season, Lindblad finished No. 2 in Golfweek and No. 9 in the NCAA Golfstat rankings, and shot 14 of 21 rounds of par or under over seven tournaments. She recorded five Top-5 finishes with two wins at the Magnolia Invitational (October 14-16, 2019) and the Florida State Match-Up (February 29-March 1, 2020).

Lindblad shot a career single-round low of 6-under 66 to start the Spring season in the first round of the IJGA Collegiate Invitational on February 16, 2020. Her final stroke average of 70.33 set an LSU single season record, passing Sagstrom’s mark of 71.48 in 2014-15.

Lindblad and her teammates pushed the Tigers to a final No. 12 ranking in the nation by Golfweek and No. 13 ranking by Golfstat.

For further information regarding these awards including selection criteria, please visit www.wgcagolf.com.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)