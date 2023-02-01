BATON ROUGE – We’re just over two weeks away from opening day at Alex Box Stadium, as LSU hosts Western Michigan. The Tigers are the unanimous No. 1 in the preseason polls in just year two under head coach Jay Johnson.

With the season right around the corner, Coach Johnson was the guest speaker at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club this afternoon where he met with fans and even did a little Q & A.

Coach Johnson was asked about his pitching staff and whether Tre Morgan would remain at first base.

“I know you guys hate long games, Coach Bertman lets me know every time, and I talk to him about three times a week,” said Coach Johnson. “You know, hopefully that adding starting pitching, less pitching changes, all those things. We’ll play faster games this year.”

