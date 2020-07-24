LSU’s Duplantis “Fired up” for Hess and Lange

BATON ROUGE – Sports have taken a backseat in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the sports world is getting back to some normalcy with the return of Major League Baseball.

Despite the MLB’s return, Minor League Baseball was canceled which has impacted numerous former LSU players including LSU’s all-time hits leader Antoine Duplantis.

The Lafayette native is back on the diamond playing baseball in the Louisiana Sandlot League instead of playing in the MiLB.

However, two of his former LSU teammates Zack Hess and Alex Lange made the 60-man roster pool for the Detroit Tigers.

“I was real fired up and nobody works harder than Zack Hess and Lange,” said Duplantis. “Lange was one of the hardest workers at lsu as well, but Hess especially. I don’t even think he left the house all quarantine.”

For more, click the video provided.