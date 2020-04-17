LSU’s Corley Named to SEC Women’s Tennis Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU women’s tennis senior Paris Corley was named to the Southeastern Conference Women’s Tennis Community Service Team on Wednesday for her volunteering efforts in the Baton Rouge community.

Corley was one of 14 student-athletes selected for the team,part of the SEC’s continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond their fields of competition.

“Paris truly cares for others,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “This honor is just one part of who she truly is: a tremendous student, competitor, and someone who genuinely cares for others. She wants to help people and takes pride in her work as she is extremely selfless in her actions.”

The Grants, New Mexico native volunteered numerous hours at the Knock-Knock Children’s Museum in Baton Rouge, helping children in the field of science, reading stories, and playing games. She also participated in LSU’s Halloween “Boozar” by helping underprivileged children with costumes, giving out candy, and hitting tennis balls. In addition, Corley also spent multiple hours participating in the Holiday Food Drive for the LSU Food Pantry.

“It’s an honor to be selected for this accomplishment,” Corley said. “Being a part of the SEC and having the platform to impact the community is very special to me. I’m excited to continue to serve alongside my fellow student-athletes when I return to Baton Rouge.”

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)