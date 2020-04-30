LSU’s Adrian Magee looking to make mark with Saints

Fourteen LSU Tigers were drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Adrian Magee wasn’t one of them.

Sunday morning, the day after the draft concluded, Magee was asleep when he received a call from the New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland.

Ireland told Magee that they wanted to give him a shot in New Orleans and Magee has now agreed to terms with the Saints as an undrafted signed free agent.

If Magee makes the team, he’ll join just five other Franklinton, Louisiana natives who have played in the NFL.

