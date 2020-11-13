LSU Women’s Basketball announces 2020-21 schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Southeastern Conference announced the dates for 2020-21 women’s basketball league play today. The 16-game schedule will begin on Thursday, December 31, 2020 with LSU hosting Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU also announced its shortened non-conference schedule. The Tigers will begin the season at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Thanksgiving weekend. LSU will face BYU on Friday, November 27 and West Virginia on Saturday, November 28 at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

The Tigers will host home games against UCF (December 4) and Texas Southern (December 14) before returning to Las Vegas for the Duel in the Desert hosted on campus by UNLV, December 19-21. Exact dates, times and opponents are still being finalized for the Duel in the Desert.

After the SEC opener against Auburn, LSU heads out on the road to Ole Miss (January 3) and Alabama (January 7) to start the new year. The Tigers continue with four home games out of six to close out the month. Tennessee (January 10) and Texas A&M (January 14) come to Baton Rouge before LSU travels to South Carolina on January 24 after a scheduled bye date for all 14 teams on January 21. LSU will spend the last week of the month at Georgia on January 28 and hosting Ole Miss in a return game on January 31.

The Tigers travel to Texas A&M for a return game on February 4, before the second bye date of the season on February 7. LSU will travel around the Mardi Gras break starting at South Carolina on February 14 before a stop at Kentucky on February 18. The home season will close out with games against Arkansas on the 21st and Mississippi State on the 25th. The regular season will wrap at Vanderbilt on February 28.

All 14 SEC teams return to Greenville, South Carolina, March 3-7 for the 2021 SEC Tournament.

The annual We Back Pat celebration will fall from January 14-21, while Play4Kay will be recognized throughout the month of February.

For 2020-21 LSU Women’s Basketball ticket information, go to LSUtix.net.

2020-21 LSU Women’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time Media

Fri., Nov. 27 vs. BYU (1) Las Vegas 8:30 p.m. 107.3 FM/TBD

Sat., Nov. 28 vs. West Virginia (1) Las Vegas 5:45 p.m. 107.3 FM/TBD

Fri., Dec. 4 UCF (2) PMAC 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Mon., Dec. 14 Texas Southern PMAC 1 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sat.-Mon., Dec. 19-21 TBD (3) Las Vegas TBD 107.3 FM/TBD

Thur., Dec. 31 Auburn* PMAC 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun., Jan. 3 at Ole Miss* Oxford, Miss. 2 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thur., Jan. 7 at Alabama* Tuscaloosa, Ala. 7 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun., Jan. 10 Tennessee* PMAC 1 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thur., Jan. 14 Texas A&M* PMAC 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Mon., Jan. 18 at Missouri* Columbia, Mo. 7 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun. Jan. 24 South Carolina* PMAC 1 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thur., Jan. 28 at Georgia* Athens, Ga. 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun., Jan. 31 Ole Miss* PMAC 1 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thurs., Feb. 4 at Texas A&M* Bryan-College Station, Texas TBD 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thur., Feb. 11 Florida* PMAC 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun. Feb. 14 at South Carolina* Columbia, S.C. 1 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thur., Feb. 18 at Kentucky* Lexington, Ky. 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun., Feb. 21 Arkansas* PMAC 1 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thur., Feb. 25 Mississippi State* PMAC 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun., Feb. 28 at Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn. 2 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Wed.-Sun., March 3-7 SEC Tournament Greenville, S.C. TBD 107.3 FM/ESPN Networks

All dates, times and TV networks are subject to change. All times listed are Central Time Zone.

(1) South Point Thanksgiving Shootout, South Point Resort, Las Vegas, Nev.

(2) SEC/AAC Challenge

(3) Duel in the Desert, UNLV, Las Vegas, Nev.