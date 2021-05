BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tigers scored a run in six of the eight innings they batted in and won, 10-2, against Southern on Monday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will hit the road to face Auburn on Thursday, May 6, at Plainsman Park. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and available to listen to on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)