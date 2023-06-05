BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a flurry of home runs, the LSU Tigers will play in Monday’s NCAA Regional final game at the Box.

LSU defeated Oregon State 6-5 and will play the winner of the game between Oregon State and Sam Houston State.

The time for Monday’s game has not been announced.

The Tigers hit five home runs against the Beavers, in a game that had a lengthy weather delay.

This game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, but the weather delayed the matchup until Sunday.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 45-15 on the season.