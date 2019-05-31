Alcohol at Tiger Stadium next fall? LSU is reviewing SEC policy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) - (5/31/19) LSU is reviewing the policy that allows alcohol sales at Tiger Stadium.

According to LSU officials, under the new policy that was voted on today, it provides each university in the SEC the opportunity to sell alcoholic beverages in public areas under certain parameters.

Officials continued by saying the university needs to fully review the new policy before it is enacted.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated released this statement on Twitter: