LSU Volleyball will allow fans under set COVID protocols

BATON ROUGE – In accordance with Louisiana and SEC guidelines, LSU Athletics announced on Wednesday that it will have 1,400 seats available for LSU Volleyball matches this fall inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets will not be required and fans will enter through the upper entrances of the PMAC.

LSU’s first home match is scheduled for next Wednesday, October 21 against Mississippi State.

The health and safety of fans is the top priority in LSU Athletics’ planning and preparation for the 2020 volleyball season in PMAC. Among numerous safety measures, fans will be required to wear face masks (face shields are okay to supplement a mask, but cannot be used as the only face covering) on campus and in the PMAC. Physical distancing will be mandatory.

LSU Athletics officials remind fans plans for 2020 are subject to change before and during the season along with changes to public-health guidelines related to the spread of COVID-19.

Fans will only be able to enter the PMAC through the upper entrances and doors will open one hour prior to the beginning of matches. Seats will be marked where individuals can sit.

Select concession stands and the LSU SportsShop will be open on the upper concourse only and all transactions will be cashless.

2020 Fall Home Schedule

Wednesday, October 21 vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Thursday, October 22 vs Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN+

Saturday, November 7 vs. Ole Miss, 1 p.m., SECN+

Sunday, November 8 vs. Ole Miss, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Fans with medical issues of concern as listed by the CDC are encouraged to enjoy games on television from home this season.

LSU Athletics is asking all Tiger fans to adhere to health and safety guidelines as directed by public health officials.

Geaux Safe and other in-stadium policies remain in place for 2020 and LSU officials are asking fans to reduce what they bring to games to help minimize contact points for bag checks.

