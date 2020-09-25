LSU updates gameday policies for safe fan experience

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the day many have been waiting for, but it won’t be the typical gameday experience LSU fans are used to.

Policies have been updated to ensure a safe experience for everyone going to the game.

One of the biggest changes is there will be no tailgating allowed and LSU athletics is encouraging fans without tickets to enjoy the game from home in order to help minimize the number of people on campus.

Face masks are required on campus and in tiger stadium and physical distancing will be mandatory with capacity only at 25 percent.

Fans are reminded to complete a COVID-19 screening on their smartphones prior to arriving on campus. The screening process will be available in the LSU sports mobile app starting at 12 a.m. CT on Saturday morning. The CDC facilities -19 screening requires each fan ages 18 or older to answer four questions.

Mobile ticketing will be implemented which allows for faster delivery of tickets to fans and contactless transactions at gates.

Clear bags will be allowed but fans are encouraged not to bring bags into the stadium. Bag checks will be very limited.

All transactions will be cashless at concession stands and cash to credit machines will be available.

Overnight parking will open at 6 p.m. on Fridays for motor homes and RVs only in lot 412, but as tailgating is not permitted on campus, social gatherings and RV hopping will not be permitted.

All lots, including free lots, will require a parking permit and any unused lot will be closed.

All campus buildings will be closed as well as bathrooms on campus and porta-potties will be limited.

You can find more information about the university’s gameday policy through LSU Athletics.